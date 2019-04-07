‘SNL’ Has Some Ideas For Future ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoff Series

Game of Thrones doesn’t end until next month (May 19, specifically), but HBO is already hard at work on a prequel series starring Naomi Watts, Naomi Ackie, and Miranda Richardson. The still-untitled show, which takes place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, “chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour,” per Deadline. That’s some heavy stuff! Thankfully, SNL is here to other spinoff suggestions.

The sketch begins with Castle Black, which is a lot like Riverdale but with more sexy mopiness, and ends with Game of Thrones: Special Victims Unit, starring Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T and executive produced by Dire Wolf (which made me laugh more than it should have). In between, there’s Arya (a play on MTV’s Daria), The Queen of Kings Landing (“Uh, Sam, what happened to the kitchen? Were we attacked by the free folk?” “Even worse, I tried to make dinner!”), Cersei in the City, the all-penis-less cast of No Ballers, The Marvelous Mrs. Melisandre, Wilding Out, and Hodor’s House. I would watch all of these, tbh.

For more from Kit Harington’s episode, including his Game of Thrones-heavy monologue and Frank Sinatra, er, Michael Jackson impression, click here.