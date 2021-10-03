While much of the world suffers and burns, the wealthiest elites decided to do something: They became astronauts. Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Richard Branson devoted a chunk of the year to seeing which could go to outer space first. Branson wound up winning (though Bezos had the most mocked ship), while many people left on earth wondered they didn’t spend some of their billions making the planet better. In lieu of their income being properly taxed, they suffered the next best thing: They got mocked on SNL.

Season premiere host Owen Wilson strapped on a bald cap to play Bezos, the Amazon honcho whose already unimaginable wealth ballooned even further during the pandemic. In a time of too many Star Trek shows, he got his own: Star Trek: Ego Quest, in which he ventured further out into the cosmos, along with a crew of “random weirdos.” Among them are his brother Mark, played by Wilson’s own brother, Luke.

Would Bezos make like the Enterprise and cruise around the universe, exploring new life, often intervening to make other species’ lives better? Of course not. Their mission is to “just sort of fly around space goofing off, in a ship that looks like a penis.”

Soon enough Bezos learns he’s not the only idle billionaire doing not much in the outer reaches of space. Branson (Alex Moffat) is out there, too, as is Mikey Day’s Elon Musk, who gets lampooned despite actually hosting the show earlier this year.

You can watch the sketch in the video above.