SNL may be back, but they’re in a tiny bit of a pickle. The WGA strike is over and done, but their twin picketers over at the SAG-AFTRA are still out in the streets, fighting for their piece of the pie. As such, the show can’t do what it normally does: enlist big stars to promote some big movie or show. So far SNL brass has thought outside the box. Season 49 kicked off with returning alum Pete Davidson. This weekend Bad Bunny is pulling double duty as both host and musical guest, which sounds exhausting.

As for the third and final episode of the month, they’re again plucking from the world of standup. Grammy nominee Nate Bargatze, whose latest tour, “Be Funny,” and Amazon special, Hello World, have been both breaking records, will take over hosting duties. Uproxx has been on his beat since all the way back in 2015, when he was just a baby and during which he confessed that one of his favorite movies is, appropriately, a Scorsese (The Departed).

Bargatze will be joined by The Foo Fighters, who were supposed to appear last season during an episode hosted by Jennifer Coolidge. But that never happened, for the same reason the one Pete Davidson was supposed to host around the same time never happened.

The Bargatze/Foo Fighters episode will also be SNL‘s cusp-of-Halloween episode. Perhaps Tom Hanks will swing by once more to do David S. Pumpkins, although perhaps he should just do his controversial take on Colonel Tom Parker from Elvis.

(Via Deadline)