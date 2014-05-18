‘SNL’ Recap: A Frustrating End To A Frustrating Season

Kristen Wiig. Fred Armisen. Bill Hader. Seth Meyers. Maya Rudolph. 2 Chainz. Lil Jon. Pharrell. Tatiana Maslany. Martin Short. There were so many guest stars in the season finale of SNL that you’d hardly realize the old cast, including Andy Samberg, isn’t still on the show. Bobby Moynihan and Nasim Pedrad practically had to fight their way into sketches, to say nothing of Beck Bennett, Sasheer Zamata, and all the other newbies. The entire season has suffered from an overstuffed cast, and bringing in a dozen ringers did this episode no favors. Hader and Samberg’s returns should have felt triumphant, but instead, they were drowned out by the crowd going wild for an unnecessary Fred Armisen cameo.
I’ll have more tomorrow in the annual Best Sketches post, but this was a bloated end to a creaky season.
Cold Open
The first time of many the in-studio audience went apesh*t during the episode: when Maya Rudolph appeared as the Queen himself, Beyoncé. It’s always nice seeing Rudolph, who with the exception of Up All Night can make pretty much anything funny, although this cold open didn’t need saving. Jay Pharoah and Sasheer Zamata were Hova and Solange, with Kenan as his overprotective bodyguard (four black people on stage at once — SNL history?), and they explain what really happened in the infamous elevator video. Turns out, spiders. Not great, but better than many of the other cold opens we’ve suffered through this season.
Camp Wicawabe
An odd, uninspiring choice for the post-monologue slot. “Camp Wicawabe” was nearly saved by Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, and John Milhiser’s endearingly childish deliveries, and their striving to understand what cool-kid Andy Samberg has been doing with his Thing, but the material wasn’t there to support their excellent work, he wrote for the 293rd this year.
Confident Hunchback/Legolas at Taco Bell
I’m combining these two because they both suffered from the same problem: an amusing premise stretched way too thin. Imagining “Legolas from Lord of the Rings at a Taco Bell with Gimli, who orders everything from the menu” is much funnier than actually seeing it, especially when the sketch lasts longer than the superior “Andre the Giant Gets an Ice Cream.”
Lorne needs to fire a LOT of people. Seriously, a cast of 17 actors is way too big. I’m hopeful that the show will bounce back like it always has. This season was inevitably going to be bad/weird/crowded.
I thought this was one of the stronger episodes this season. Which is a testament of how bad the season was.
Foot five!
It almost feels that music is now to be performed with the intent of music being the least “musical” as possible.
First….and last time….I will every give St.Vincent my time. What the fuck was that?
“Wang!”
The most damning failure of SNL in the recent years is how they are unable to find a place for Nasim Pedrad. When given a chance (i.e., not funny-but-unmemorable Shallon, not Heshy), she is maybe only behind McKinnon in comedic talent, and is freaking beautiful. She should be a much bigger star than she is (and hopefully Mulaney will bring us more Nasim in the near future).
Yeah, espeically if Kenan doesn’t return next year. I was thinking if this was Kenan’s swan song that they would get the gang back together for a Whats Up With That? send-off, Hader’s Lindsay Buckingham getting to speak, saying something really poignant, and then getting cut off for time before he can finish. Maybe next year?
That season was the worst ever since the 1993-94 and the 1994-95 seasons of the show. I would like to see Chevy Chase to hold up the special cake up in the air commemorating the 40th anniversary of SNL, and then fall down the stairs and spilling the cake all over making a big mess everywhere and shout “Live From New York, It’s Saturday Night!” on the upcoming SNL 40th Anniversary Special in 2015. I would like to see Blake Shelton host the show in 2014-15, and I would even love to see Modern Family star Sarah Hyland host the show sometime in 2014-15.
So you want to see Chevy break a hip?
If you think St. Vincent had anything to do with the shittiness of this episode, stop. Just stop.
Her sucking just par for this show.
Also, 2 Chainz was only wearing one chainz…and he looks like he’s 40.
Kyle Mooney absolutely KILLED in the weekend update. He is so fucking talented. I hope to God they use him more next season. He’s one of the funniest people on this cast in years.
SNL hasn’t been funny or worth watching for years, if not decades, now. It irritates me when skits go viral and is touted as being so funny by the media. I click on it, watch it, and just stare at the screen blankly wondering what I missed because I’m not laughing (again). SNL needs to get better writers and comedians or retire.
@jamrorange I’m sorry. Did I offend you in any way? Not sure why you felt the need to be a smartass to my comment. After all, these discussions and threads are meant for us to post our opinions and state that we are “over” something or in support of it. If you felt it was not a worthy comment (and I’ll be the first to admit, my thoughts and comments aren’t groundbreaking or thought provoking), then skip over it. By the way, you can postmark that trophy to the thread about trolls sucking balls…I’ll be leaving my next “over it” comment there.
Wanna know a secret? It’s always been garbage
I’m sorry your “over it” trophy is in the mail, I assume I can postmark it to the next thread about Jennifer Lawrence?
I don’t know why people can’t just accept that SNL hasn’t been relevant for a while and the format is dated. I used to love the show but its not the talent farm it used to be since since there are many other ways for people to get noticed.
A-listers? In what universe? Not saying they don’t have some talent but they are mostly bit players showing up and being likable in other people’s work. Samberg was basically the dying gasp of SNL and his best content was in digital shorts. Those have nothing to do with the live sketch concept.
*Hader
Well considering the last exodus of people includes Sudeikis, Samberg, shader, and Wiig I disagree. Those are all more or less A-listers now
So I don’t watch SNL and I do read these every week. I mean do you need to bitch so much? Like what was wrong with St. Vincent’s performance? You just needed to bitch about it? Good luck man.
Jay Pharrow in the taco bell skit looking at the camera and saying “white people”… but his eyes were saying “fucking kill me I was jay-z and kanye and taco bell employee in the same episode”
Kristen Wiig. Fred Armisen. Bill Hader. Seth Meyers. Maya Rudolph…. dont know what you’ve got until its gone…
Is SNL stealing this Finance twitter dude’s jokes? Prob not, but fuel for the haters:
[www.thereformedbroker.com]
I think it speaks more to the lack of creativity and ingenuity of the jokes than anything. Both those jokes are obvious and unimaginative. That is why more than one person thought of them.
Still a fan of SNL though. Good seasons and bad.
I thought St. Vincent did a good job, the sound seemed kinda off during “Birth in Reverse,” though
I enjoyed the camp sketch. I suggest you lower your expectations. Much like your girlfriend did.
What was up with that cheer for Moynihan in the Taco Bell sketch? Were those people at that point just cheering for anyone and everyone that entered mid-sketch because odds were it was a guest star?
They probably thought it was the actor who actually played Gimli. Under that beard, it was hard to tell.
They thought it was Chris Farley
The crowd really didn’t need to go apeshit EVERY TIME Maya Rudolph or Fred Armisen were onscreen. Also, a note to Maya Rudolph: sounding a little like Beyoncé when you sing random lines from her songs doesn’t really count as a Beyoncé impression.
I don’t get the appeal of Andy Samberg rapping. The digital short about hugs was decent, but the sketch with 2 Chains was nothing.
St. Vincent is really pretty, and it’s clear that she can shred if she’d get down to it, but the music was crap. I don’t know, I guess I’m just not in the dancing robot demo. I’ve also never been a Talking Heads fan, so…
I didn’t hate this episode (believe it or not), I just don’t like Armisen, Rudolph, or Wiig. It would have been nice if the current cast had been given something to do. On a positive note, I can’t remember ever seeing Cecily break in a sketch. And I always expect someone to break in the porn stars sketch.
I think it was more of a Beyoncé impression rather than an impersonation. It was a character. Look back at SNL and Somme of the best celebrity/political impressions were their version of the person(Chevy’s Gerald Ford comes to mind) not trying to replicate them. Beyoncé as a person is freaking boring with no personality. So the way around that is to create a character. I thought it was funny.
I actually really liked Rudolph’s Beyonce impression, it felt like they were trying to make it seem like she’s bought into all the fan worship and decided to act like some weird God-like figure
Oh, also Nic Cage, and the Drop the Beat thing.
I enjoyed the cold open (until Beyoncé), the monologue was fine, I got some laughs from Camp Wicawabe, the hunchback sketch wasn’t bad, I liked the Hugs digital short, I enjoyed the kissing family (whatever their name is), and I always enjoy the porn star sketch.
…But yes, because I had a handful of complaints, it means I don’t like the show. Good job.
Honestly I’m not sure you even like the show.
I thought everything post Update was great (plus cold open and monologue… minus Blizzard Man). I think the Kimye skit is always great (“and Rob is eating pie.”)
I get the cameo point but that’s how every season finale is for the last decade. Actually, I was surprised Sandler didn’t show to promote his new movie.
Kim K must be hot because everytime I see Nasim playing her…I have reactions. Also, the Vogelchecks made me laugh very hard. Otherwise, standard weak episode.
Kurp drank a lot of the haterade this morning. Yeesh. The pornstar sketch is never not funny, the weekend update bits (especially the Magic Johnson and Kyle Mooney ones) were great but you didn’t mention them at all … Additionally, you said NOTHING about Nasim’s bewbs in that dress!?!?
I will say though, what the fuck was in Jay Pharoah’s mouth as Kanye? That was so distracting.
Weekend Update, outside of In the Cage, was as pointless as it has been all season; Nasim was great in Kimye, and in fact that’s always been her best bit on the show – far, far superior to Heshe; agree with most of the cameos being unnecessary, but it’s always great to see Hader; St Vincent just doesn’t work, period, as that’s something only Bowie has the charisma to pull off – here we just get stiff choreography OMG IT’S SO QUIRKY LOLOLOLOL! The Pornstars bit is normally always great but this really was low energy, although the formerly conjoined porn stars should have slayed. McKinnon has been the mvp of the season, and pace Kurp, was the saving grace of the camp sketch.
Lots of laughs from me. Jay Pharoah should end every sketch he’s in by shaking his head and saying ‘white people…’
Couldn’t disagree more. Loved the cameos, loved the episode, and thought St. Vincent fit perfectly in the format. Any episode with a Mic Cage segment is automatically an A+
*Nic Cage
That was Kyle Mooney in the Camp Wicawabe sketch, not John Milhiser.
Bad info is more of a Rowles thing (as are typos). Bad taste and malformed opinions are Kurp’s bag.
C’mon, it’s a Kurp article … Did you actually expect him to get it correct?