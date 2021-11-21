When he won his one-term presidency, Donald Trump did more than just radically alter the GOP. He made it trickier-than-ever to tell who’s Republican and who’s Democrat. And in a sketch on this weekend’s Simu Liu-hosted SNL, we got a stark reminder of how blurry the lines separating parties that have long been at loggerheads have become.

SNL premiered a new satirical game show. It’s called “Republican or Not?,” and the premise is simple: Contestants meet strangers and, based on some of their opinions, must guess which side of the political divide they fall on. “ Seems easy, right?” jokes host Keenan Thompson, knowingly.

“I grew up in Ohio so I’ve been playing this game my whole life. Kind of an expert,” boasts contestant Ego Nwodim. But she reveals she’s about as good at this game as her competition, played by Liu.

A typical example: Kyle Mooney plays a man who “thinks Facebook is evil.” But that’s not terribly helpful. “Because they’re spreading misinformation or because they banned Donald Trump?” Liu asks. Other Mooney opinions include “I respect pro-athletes who stand up for their beliefs” and “God, I hate cops.” But does he mean he hates police forces overrun by systemic racism, or does he hate the cops who protected the Capitol building from violent Trump supporters?

One of the people is no stranger: It’s Liz Cheney, the daughter of Dick Cheney and a lifelong, classical Republican, who was ousted last week by the Wyoming Republican Party over her opposition to Donald Trump. “I’ve been fighting for Republican values all my life,” she tells the crowd.

But Thompson knows she’s not conservative, not in 2021’s version of the GOP. “Like it or not you are the Rachel Dolezal of the Republican party,” he informs her. “We will see you on MSNBC in about a week.”

You can watch the sketch in the video above.