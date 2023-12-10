Last week was not a great one for Hunter Biden. The president’s son was hit with a new indictment, which revealed that he spent millions on “drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature.” The revelation has provided comics plenty of fodder, including on SNL‘s Weekend Update — who were able to make it a joke about a certain former president instead.

Noting that Biden’s spending spree happened between 2016 and 2020, co-host Colin Jost asked, “And they’re only catching him now? “Man, this is super embarrassing for whoever was president between 2016 and 2020.”

Jost took sympathy on Biden, noting that “no one finishes doing cocaine with a hooker and is like, ‘Can I get a receipt?’”

Elsewhere in the segment, Michael Che took on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent revelation that he flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious private jet not once but twice. “But only to make sure none of those girls were vaccinated,” Che joked.

Che also dragged Nick Cannon, who recently said that he spends around $200,000 a year taking his 12 kids to Disneyland. Cracked Che, “That’s how bad condoms feel.”

You can watch SNL’s latest Weekend Update in the videos above and below.