Nick Cannon has 12 children. This is surprisingly common knowledge amongst the public. Cannon doesn’t mind joking about it at his own expense (or Taylor Swift’s), which recently included admitting that Mother’s Day “didn’t go as planned this year.”

Father’s Day went better on Sunday, June 18.

Cannon’s twins, Zillion and Zion, turned two last week, and their birthday celebration appears to have bled into Father’s Day. Cannon shares Zillion and Zion with Abby De La Rosa, whom he also welcomed another child with last November.

“My little guys turned the BIG 2 this week! Thanks to our friends and family who came together to help us celebrate Zilly & Zion!” Cannon captioned an Instagram video.

Cannon also posted photos to his Instagram Story with his daughter, Powerful, whom he shares with Brittany Bell, and Bre Tiesi shared an Instagram video of Cannon with their son, Legendary.

Cannon’s journey into fatherhood began with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, and their 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. Along with Legendary, Powerful, Zillion, and Zion, Cannon is also dad to Beautiful, Golden, Halo, Rise, Onyx, and Zen (as chronicled by People).

Cannon and Alyssa Scott lost Zen to brain cancer in December 2021. The child was merely five months old. They welcomed Halo in December 2022.