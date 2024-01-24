The Solar Opposites are back. Yeah buddy! The very funny Hulu animated series is returning for a Valentine’s Day special, in which Korvo (Dan Stevens), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), and Jesse (Mary Mack) declare war on the holiday. Things almost instantly go wrong. There’s violent birds (between Solar Opposites and The Boy and The Heron, anti-bird propaganda is out of control), a giant wedding ring around the Earth, and a Titanic parody involving Korvo and Terry.

You can watch the trailer for “An Earth Shatteringly Romantic Solar Valentine’s Day Opposites Special” above. If you caught up with season four yet, start with the dinosaur episode. Also, here’s what you missed:

Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food, and fun stuff. In season four, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal… for a second. Then it’s back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!

The Valentine’s Day episode of Solar Opposites premieres on Hulu on February 5. Season five is expected to come out later this year.