David Weil, the creator and showrunner behind Amazon’s Jordan Peele-produced series Hunters—about an unassuming team of Jewish Nazi hunters who are on the loose with Al Pacino as their leader—is back with a brand-new limited series. This time it’s Solos, a sci-fi anthology series that has proven, yet again, that Weil is a master of assembling an all-star cast. Oscar winners Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, and Anne Hathaway are joined by the equally talented Uzo Aduba, Dan Stevens, Nicole Beharie, Constance Wu, and Anthony Mackie (Times two! There are two of him!) as the show’s main cast members.

As for what the series is about? Well… don’t expect the first trailer—which you can watch in full above—to give too much away. Or to really tell you much of anything. And don’t look to Amazon’s official summary to fill in the blanks either:

“Solos is a dramatic and thought-provoking seven-part anthology series that explores the deeper meaning of human connection, as explored through the lens of the individual. Solos will tell unique character-driven stories, each from a different perspective and moment in time, that illuminate that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.”

You got that? Nope? Same here. That’s fine. All will (hopefully) be explained soon enough when Solos drops on Prime Video on May 21, 2021.