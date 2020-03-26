It’s safe to say that folks have collectively been more active on social media during the ongoing pandemic. Fortunately, some of that additional energy has gone to honest-to-god distractions while people self-isolate, and Sons Of Anarchy fans can at least find refuge in discussing the series with a few of the people who made it happen. First and foremost, creator and showrunner Kurt Sutter is offering some Q&A sessions on Twitter. Yes, he gave a baffling answer about the character that I like to refer to as “Cemetery Lady,” but the engagement is still enjoyable. Likewise, Katey Sagal (who played Gemma Teller Morrow, and also wife to Sutter) also joined in the game.

Katey dropped one hell of a question for Sons fans to ponder. “If you had to be in self-quarantine with three members of the cast of #SOA,” she tweeted. “[W]hat three would your pick?”

If you had to be in self-quarantine with three members of the cast of #SOA, what three would your pick? — Katey Sagal (@KateySagal) March 25, 2020

What a dilemma. Some outliers made the cut for fans, but one must realllly think carefully about which club members would be assets. Obviously, Jax should make the cut (with one hoping that no vital decisions should be made), and then you’ll need someone to crow, “Jackie Boy!” all the time, which means that Chibs is in as well. As for the third option, one must choose wisely. I mean, Bobby makes some mean banana bread, if you’re into that sort of thing. Tig would make a great party companion, but that’s not so good for the social distancing aspect. Juice would get overly emotional and hog all the tissues, so nah, not him. Happy’s good with weapons, so don’t count him out. And Clay? Who am I kidding, no one in their right mind would choose to hang out with Clay.

You pick Opie (RIP), though? There’s someone who’s got your back against anything. Not that he could kick a virus’ ass, but he’d surely try. And that should count! He’s, you know, “got this.”

Opie is all I need pic.twitter.com/J76lwLvio1 — Lynnie 🖤📚 (@LynniesLibrary) March 25, 2020

Opie, Opie and Opie. No one else is invited. https://t.co/ALOcRaamhr — Ryan’s hair (@HurstHair) March 25, 2020

Sons viewers quickly chimed in with several opting for an Opie, Jax, and Chibs combo.

Opie, Jax, Chibs 100% — Slick (@ZBohlman) March 25, 2020

Opie, Chibs and Jax is the only answer https://t.co/PvGBp0t7yl — Brenden (@TweetsByBrenden) March 25, 2020