Katey Sagal Asked 'Sons Of Anarchy' Fans To Pick Self-Quarantine Companions, And It Wasn't Even Close

It’s safe to say that folks have collectively been more active on social media during the ongoing pandemic. Fortunately, some of that additional energy has gone to honest-to-god distractions while people self-isolate, and Sons Of Anarchy fans can at least find refuge in discussing the series with a few of the people who made it happen. First and foremost, creator and showrunner Kurt Sutter is offering some Q&A sessions on Twitter. Yes, he gave a baffling answer about the character that I like to refer to as “Cemetery Lady,” but the engagement is still enjoyable. Likewise, Katey Sagal (who played Gemma Teller Morrow, and also wife to Sutter) also joined in the game.

Katey dropped one hell of a question for Sons fans to ponder. “If you had to be in self-quarantine with three members of the cast of #SOA,” she tweeted. “[W]hat three would your pick?”

What a dilemma. Some outliers made the cut for fans, but one must realllly think carefully about which club members would be assets. Obviously, Jax should make the cut (with one hoping that no vital decisions should be made), and then you’ll need someone to crow, “Jackie Boy!” all the time, which means that Chibs is in as well. As for the third option, one must choose wisely. I mean, Bobby makes some mean banana bread, if you’re into that sort of thing. Tig would make a great party companion, but that’s not so good for the social distancing aspect. Juice would get overly emotional and hog all the tissues, so nah, not him. Happy’s good with weapons, so don’t count him out. And Clay? Who am I kidding, no one in their right mind would choose to hang out with Clay.

You pick Opie (RIP), though? There’s someone who’s got your back against anything. Not that he could kick a virus’ ass, but he’d surely try. And that should count! He’s, you know, “got this.”

Sons viewers quickly chimed in with several opting for an Opie, Jax, and Chibs combo.

Elsewhere, it felt like Tig, Chibs, and Jax would at least be an entertaining trio.

Don’t forget that, if one wants to step outside the club proper, Tara is a doctor, which would come in handy during a pandemic. Oh, and Gemma has her strengths as well!

Wait, three Jaxes, maybe? That seems like a not-too-awful way to spend 14 days. I’d probably go with three Opies, though. Good game!

