Remember “StarbucksGate”? It was one of more lighthearted parts of Game of Thrones’ controversial final season. A quick refresher: Eagle-eyed viewers spied what was clearly a Starbucks cup left in front of Emilia Clarke during one of the last episodes. Starbucks hasn’t expanded to Westeros! But whodunnit? Previously Sophie Turner blamed Daenerys herself. Now she’s pointing to no less than Jon Snow.

While on Conan Wednesday to promote the final X-Men romp Dark Phoenix, Turner circled back to the crime, like a tireless Miss Marple. This time pointing she floated another suspect: Kit Hartington.

“Kit is lazy, and I think he would have done that,” Turner averred. More proof? The cup was in actually in front of a chair Harington had been sitting in. And one more thing: Neither Turner nor Clarke would have been drinking coffee, for fear of dunking it on their costumes.

“I wear a corset, so I either piss myself or I throw up,” she pointed out.

Of course, that doesn’t quite wrap it up. Who will Turner accuse next? Is Turner secretly the real culprit and is simply trying to throw us off her scent? Perhaps we’ll never know the answer, much like we’ll likely never know why the sky is blue or where Jimmy Hoffa is buried.

(Via Vulture)