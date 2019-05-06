hbo

Game of Thrones is the most closely analyzed show since… ever?

Every scene is watched over and over again by dedicated fans, especially when there’s only six episodes to go through, like in this final season. So, despite the show’s IMDb page for “Goofs” being tragically blank, if there’s a mistake, someone is going to find it. And they’re going to find it fast, like with Sunday’s episode, “The Last of the Starks,” which features a grand(e) ol’ oops.

Take a close look at what’s on the table during the “we beat the Army of the Dead and killed the Night King, now everyone gets drunk and horny” scene.

Is that a… Starbucks cup? Sure looks like it. I didn’t know people in Westeros drank anything other than wine, ale, and more wine and ale (and giant’s breast milk, if you’re Tormund). And yet, not only is there a Starbucks, there’s a Starbucks that survived the Battle of Winterfell. The north has to stay warm somehow. The cup is a curious detail for a show that hasn’t gone “modern” since ending a season three episode with “The Bear and the Maiden Fair” by the Hold Steady. It’s obviously a mistake that made the final cut, like the Stormtrooper bumping his head on a door panel in Star Wars, but it’s also fun to imagine Daenerys getting super pissed that the barista spelled her name wrong. You try fitting Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, etc. on the side of a cup.