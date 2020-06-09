Over the weekend, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, along with husband Joe Jonas, attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles. “No justice, no peace,” she wrote on Instagram, where she responded to some of her follower’s comments, including one who asked why she was still protesting the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, after arrests have been made. “I mean they’ve been arrested and charge [sic] with murder so there [is] justice soooooo can we have peace now?” they wrote.

Turner wrote back:

“This isn’t just about those 4 cops, this is about Breonna Taylor, this is about Trayvon Martin, this is about Eric Garner, this is about the systemic racism that black people have faced for hundreds and hundreds of years. This is about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our beliefs that we are all equal. Until then, there should be no peace.”

Well said.

In the days prior to the protest, Turner showed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. “My heart is heavy. I stand in solidarity with those speaking out against racism and fighting for justice and equality. Silence is not an option,” she wrote. “While my voice is not one that needs to be heard, I want to highlight some of those we should listen to,” including Colin Kaepernick, Tamika D. Mallory, and Rachel Elizabeth Cargle.