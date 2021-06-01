The Staircase was one of the first big true crime documentary series. Premiering all the way back in 2004, it did what the genre rarely did before, which was space out one murder mystery over an entire season. You can thank it for shows like The Jinx, Making a Murderer, Tiger King, even ones you could say have criminal elements, like The Inventor and the twin Fyre Festival films. Recently we learned it was taking that next step, which is to say it was being turned into a dramatic HBO limited series, complete with an all-star cast. Now that cast has gotten even all-star-ier.

As per Variety, no less than Sophie Turner — Game of Thrones’ erstwhile Sansa Stark — is joining a cast that already includes Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Juliette Binoche, and Rosemarie DeWitt. The show tells of one Michael Petersen (Firth), a wealthy novelist who claimed his wife (Colette) fell down the stairs in their mansion and died. Police, however, suspected he had bludgeoned her to death and made it look like an accident.

Turner will play one of Petersen’s adopted daughters, Margaret Ratliff. It’s one of the actress’s splashier roles since GoT ended in 2019. Since then she’s gone on to resume her role as Jean Grey in the X-Men movie Dark Phoenix and appear in a show for the failed next-level streamer Quibi, called Survive.

In the meantime, you can watch the original The Staircase — which bowed in 2004 and which received two separate updates in 2013 and 2018 — on Netflix.

