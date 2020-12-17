Sophie Turner gave birth to her and husband Joe Jonas’ first child in July, many endless months into the pandemic. We knew back then that wearing a mask in public would save thousands of lives (hell, we knew this back in March), but that hasn’t stopped people from ignoring COVID-19 guidelines, because something something it’s a free country.

The Game of Thrones star has a message for those folks.

“If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart,” Turner said in an Instagram story, adding her catchphrase, “And that’s the tea.” She was telling people to wear a mask back in March, when she instructed her followers, “Stay inside. Don’t be f*cking stupid. Even if you count your ‘freedom over your health.’ I don’t give a f*ck about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys! It’s not cool, it’s not big, and it’s not clever.”

The Sansa actress has used “…and that’s the tea” to praise soccer star Alex Morgan (“I’m really f*cking proud of you… Congratulations on your win, and that’s the motherf*cking tea”) and make a saucy joke about sister Arya’s sex scene with Gendry on Thrones. “In honor of Easter, I guess Game of Thrones wanted the storyline to have a little Easter bunny hop hop hoppin’ into that p*ssy,” she said. “And that’s the tea.”

It truly is.

NEW 🎥 Sophie Turner via IG story pic.twitter.com/HyKA357Qc1 — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) December 16, 2020

(Via BuzzFeed)