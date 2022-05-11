After the success of South Park’s COVID specials, a third movie based on the hit adult animated comedy is heading to Paramount+ next month. South Park The Streaming Wars will premiere on June 1st on the streaming service. It will be the third installment of a planned 14 (!) movies ordered by the platform. A fourth movie is expected to air this summer.

Specific plot details are under wraps, but here is the official synopsis: “In South Park The Streaming Wars, Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills while an epic conflict unfolds that threatens South Park’s very existence.” You can probably expect some sort of tasteful joke about Paramount in there.

The long-running series was renewed for another five seasons on Comedy Central through Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s $900 million deal (!) with ViacomCBS. This keeps the series running through 2027. So if you are a fan of the loud-mouthed fourth-graders, you are set for a long time!

South Park’s specials Post Covid and Post Covid: Covid Returns aired last year, tackling the future of the COVID pandemic in the fictional land of South Park. The series has been on air since 1997 and just wrapped up its 25th season earlier this year.

Check out the quick teaser trailer above.