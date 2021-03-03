Animation fans are used to waiting. Rick and Morty went two years between seasons, and even that’s nothing compared to the multi-year gaps between new episodes of The Venture Bros. South Park has also gone over a year without a new season, but creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have kept busy with stand-alone specials. “The Pandemic Special” aired in September of last year (and brought in big ratings), while “South ParQ Vaccination Special” premieres on Comedy Central next week.

In the episode, poor Butters joins QAnon (or the South Park version of QAnon, Lil’ Qties), the underpants gnomes declare themselves to be essential workers, and someone offers Cartman $2,000 for a vaccination. It’s probably not a great idea to trust a 10-year-old (let alone a 10-year-old who once killed a kid’s parents and fed them to him as chili) to protect you from a deadly virus, but what do I know? Friendly faces everywhere, and all that. Here’s more: “The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.”

“South ParQ Vaccination Special” airs on Wednesday, March 10, at 8:00 p.m. EST on Comedy Central with two encore airings at 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on MTV2. You can also watch every episode of South Park on HBO Max.