Four months ago, if you’d have said a hyper-violent Korean drama would be 2021’s most Tweeted about show, you’d probably have gotten more than a few strange looks. Now, however, it’s hard to imagine it any other way.

In what’s sure to come as little surprise, Twitter has officially revealed that Squid Game was the site’s most talked about television show on the social media platform, surpassing even the most anticipated of Disney+ shows (via Variety). Considering just how quickly the sleeper hit went from practically unheard of to a property worth a staggering $1 billion — and well on its way to getting a second season — there certainly was no shortage of discussions to be had about the hit Netflix series over on Twitter. It also doesn’t hurt that the show’s massive popularity ultimately impacted other sectors of entertainment, with the “real-life version” of the show created by popular YouTuber MrBeast becoming one of YouTube’s hottest videos of the year.

The official Twitter rankings were released earlier today as part of the site’s annual year-in-review report #OnlyOnTwitter, which is based on internal company data from gathered from January 1 through November 15, 2021. As for what other shows topped Twitter’s charts, WandaVision, Sesame Street, Saturday Night Live, Jeopardy!, Grey’s Anatomy, The Simpsons, Loki, The Walking Dead, and even Game of Thrones (despite it’s poorly-received final episode airing in 2019) all made the list.

When it comes to what movies garnered most buzz in 2021, 2018’s Black Panther — starring the late Chadwick Boseman — was by-and-large the most tweeted about film. However, it is worth noting that this includes all tweets about the movie’s upcoming sequel, Black Panther: Wakana Forever, which is currently slated to hit theaters November 2022. In addition to Black Panther, Godzilla vs Kong, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Suicide Squad, and Spider-Man: No Way Home rounded out Twitter’s top five, proving once-and-for-all that even in a post-Endgame world, superhero movies are going nowhere.