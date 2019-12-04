A little over a year after Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee died at the age of 95, the co-creator of so many well-known comic book superheroes (and the star of countless MCU cameos) will be celebrated in an upcoming television special on ABC.

In a press release from the Disney-owned broadcast network and Marvel, details for Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee, including host Clark Gregg and the premiere date and time, were revealed. Aside from Gregg — who starred as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson in the Phase One leadup to The Avengers, and the television spinoff series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — the special will also feature appearances by Tom Hiddleston, Paul Bettany, Cobie Smulders, Bob Iger, Jimmy Kimmel, Saquon Barkley, Ming-Na Wen, Charlie Cox, Kevin Smith, Joe Quesada, Kevin Feige, and CB Cebulski.

They will “share their memories of Lee,” among other things. Per the show’s official logline:

Filmed in part in front of a live audience at The New Amsterdam Theater in New York City, Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee takes viewers on an action-packed journey throughout the life of Lee and across the Marvel Universe, sharing never-before-seen interviews and archive footage with Lee himself from deep within the Marvel and ABC News archives.

The special debuts Friday, December 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. So, if you’re not able to get tickets to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, then you’ve at least have some options if you decide to stay home instead.

