Getty Image
TV

An All-Star Cast Of Marvel Players Will Celebrate Stan Lee’s Legacy In An Upcoming TV Special

TwitterNews & Culture Writer

A little over a year after Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee died at the age of 95, the co-creator of so many well-known comic book superheroes (and the star of countless MCU cameos) will be celebrated in an upcoming television special on ABC.

In a press release from the Disney-owned broadcast network and Marvel, details for Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee, including host Clark Gregg and the premiere date and time, were revealed. Aside from Gregg — who starred as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson in the Phase One leadup to The Avengers, and the television spinoff series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — the special will also feature appearances by Tom Hiddleston, Paul Bettany, Cobie Smulders, Bob Iger, Jimmy Kimmel, Saquon Barkley, Ming-Na Wen, Charlie Cox, Kevin Smith, Joe Quesada, Kevin Feige, and CB Cebulski.

They will “share their memories of Lee,” among other things. Per the show’s official logline:

Filmed in part in front of a live audience at The New Amsterdam Theater in New York City, Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee takes viewers on an action-packed journey throughout the life of Lee and across the Marvel Universe, sharing never-before-seen interviews and archive footage with Lee himself from deep within the Marvel and ABC News archives.

The special debuts Friday, December 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. So, if you’re not able to get tickets to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, then you’ve at least have some options if you decide to stay home instead.

(Via Marvel)

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
Crate Digging: Captain Cat, Relick, And More Bandcamp Albums From November
by: FacebookTwitter
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past
by: Twitter
These Standalone Podcast Episodes Will Make Holiday Travel A Breeze
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×