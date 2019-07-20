CBS

There’s a lot of Star Trek en route, from the Picard show that allows Sir Patrick Stewart to reprise his most famous role to an animated program run by a Rick and Morty writer. Even the current Trek biggie, Star Trek: Discovery, is making big changes. At Comic-Con (and as per Deadline), showrunner Alex Kurtzman revealed that the third season will jump 1,000 years further into the future — as he put it, “The farthest that any Star Trek series has gone before.”

When last we left the crew of the USS Discovery, they hit a time warp. When the next season picks up, sometime next year, a lot has changed. Moreover, our main protagonist, science officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) has been separated from her colleagues.

No one at the panel elaborated on that, though both Kurtzman and Martin-Green teased that there are “big problems” and that Burnham “goes through a lot of changes.” They also revealed that the captain of the Discovery will be revealed next season, reminding everyone that Discovery is the first Trek show whose chief protagonist isn’t a Captain.

There will also be new characters on the CBS All Access program, only one of whom has been revealed: David Ajala’s Book, a man who, as per Deadline, boasts a “natural charisma and devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out.” Of course, you’ll have to wait and see all this, unless you, too, hit a wormhole.

(Via Deadline)