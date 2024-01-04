The “Steamboat Willie” version of Mickey Mouse has sailed to Walt Disney’s biggest enemy: the public domain. Much like Winnie the Pooh took his first bloody steps into the public domain last year, the Willie version of Mickey Mouse is already up for grabs, and now everyone wants a piece of that mouse, which is why there are already a handful of scary Mickey projects in the works.

This won’t be the first time Mickey’s likeness is used horrifically — he appeared in Escape From Tomorrow, the 2013 horror flick that was discretely filmed inside the Disney parks. He also appeared in his own ride, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, where he forces Minnie to listen to his guitar playing, much like a certain Ken we know. This mouse must be stopped!

Here are all of the “Mickey” projects currently in the works (This does not include Mickey 17, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite follow-up due this year. That’s a different Mickey. Stay alert.)