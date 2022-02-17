Hope you enjoyed that Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl commercial with Andy Richter, because it’s the last avocado you might see for awhile. The New York Times reports that the “United States decided late last week to temporarily block all imports of avocados from Mexico after a verbal threat was made to U.S. safety inspectors working in the country.” 80 percent of avocados consumed in the U.S. come from Mexico, so expect reduced availability and increased prices — unless you’re at Taco Bell.

Taco Bell said it would be able to avoid impacts from the suspension due to how it gets its guacamole.

The real reason the fast food restaurant won’t be affected is because “we import guacamole and not whole avocados, which is not impacted by the current ban,” but Stephen Colbert has another theory.

“Yes, Taco Bell does not get it from Mexico, they get it from the planet Ahch-To,” The Late Show host cracked, while the audience was treated to footage of Luke Skywalker draining a Thala-siren for green milk in The Last Jedi. After the joke was met with disgusted groans, Colbert added, “I knew that would be the reaction and I didn’t care.”

Wait until the audience learns where the crunch in the Cheesy Gordita Crunch comes from (grounded-up Ewok bones).

You can watch Colbert’s monologue above (the Star Wars joke is around 7:30).