Stephen King’s ‘Carrie’ Is Being Turned Into An FX Limited Series

Carrie was Stephen King’s first novel, and fittingly it keeps coming back, sometimes, again and again. There’s the classic 1976 film version, starring Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie, of course. But do you remember its 1999 sequel? Or the 2002 TV movie remake? Or the big budget redo with Chloë Grace Moretz? Real heads, meanwhile, remember the notorious Broadway musical version, which these days gets re-staged as camp. Well, as per Entertainment Weekly, we’re about to get yet another spin with Carrie White.

This one, as Collider first reported, expands the IP to another medium. That’s right, King’s comparatively slender novel — about a sheltered teen who discovers she has telekinetic powers and uses them to avenge all who’ve wronged her — is being Stretch Armstronged into a limited series, on FX.

There’s no official details on what this latest, super-sized TV version of Carrie will entail, but Collider speculates its super-powered teen will be a “trans performer or an actress of color rather than a cis white woman,” though FX reps declined to comment on the veracity of that claim.

Meanwhile, this latest Carrie will join the already many King adaptations coming down the pike, among them a new Dark Tower TV show — which ought to wash away the bad taste of the forgettably awful Dark Tower movie from 2017 — as well as a new version of The Dark Half helmed by Her Smell auteur Alex Ross Perry.

