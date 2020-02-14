Everyone knows that when someone “dies” on a TV show or in a movie, and you don’t actually see the body, then, yeah, they’re probably not really dead. They’re simply hanging out in some writing team’s back pocket, waiting for the right moment for a shocking resurfacing. They’re probably gonna pull a Fast and Furious return move like Han (who somehow got a funeral, but no one cares about that now). And now Netflix has dropped a teaser for Stranger Things, and fans didn’t have to wait too long to find out the answer to learn the fate of a supposedly dead (i.e., “evaporated”) beloved character.

Surprise, surprise, Chief Hopper’s looking very alive. He’s also looking very chilly, working on a railroad in Russia and not appearing to be happy about it. In a note to fans, creators and showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer, revealed that the show’s production is very much underway, and David Harbour will return as Hopper, who apparently died while trying to stop the Russians. The Duffer Brothers continued:

“Although it’s not all good news for our “American”; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything….”

In addition, the duo promises that this will be “the biggest and most frightening season yet,” and they added that everyone should “pray for the American.” So there you go. All of your Hopper theories are dead, long live the Hopper theories.

Season 4 doesn’t have a return date as of yet, but Netflix loves to do the Stranger Things thing in July.