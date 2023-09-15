I’ve watched The Simpsons all the way through (well, seasons 1 through 13) countless times, and all it’s taught me is that Scooby Doo can doo doo but Jimmy Carter is smarter. Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy in Florida saved someone’s life because he learned how to perform CPR from Stranger Things.

USA Today reports that over the long Labor Day weekend, 12-year-old Austen and his behavioral therapist, Jason Piquette, were “competing to see who could hold their breath under water longer when something went terribly wrong.” Piquette was floating motionless face down in the family pool for at least five minutes, so Austen pulled him to the shallow end of the pool and began administering CPR. Piquette regained consciousness thanks to the pre-teen’s quick thinking — and Stranger Things.

[Austen’s mom Christina Macmillan] later asked Austen where he had learned CPR. He told her he remembered it from a scene in the show Stranger Things. The emotional, two-minute scene shows Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) giving chest compressions to Byers’ unconscious young son Will (Noah Schnapp). Hopper beats frantically on Will’s chest in desperation to revive him. Mimicking those chest compressions, the home video shows Austen hitting Piquette’s chest and bringing him back to life.

The Stranger Things writers should bring a sign saying “We Literally Saved Someone’s Life” to the picket lines. The greedy executives can’t compete with that.

