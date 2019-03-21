Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Happy Stranger Things season three trailer week, everyone! If you’ve watched the glimpse of the highly anticipated third season by now (and if not, well, shame on you) you’re probably counting down the days until July 4. To start with, Netflix must have dropped a small fortune on the soundtrack. The trailer starts off with Mötley Crüe’s 1985 hit “Home Sweet Home,” as the gang welcomes Dustin home from summer camp — before moving along to The Who’s “Baba O’Riley” to illustrate how our intrepid foursome (along with Max and Eleven, who is now looking much like the part of a normal teen girl) are beginning to navigate their teen years in this most bodacious of decades.

Of course, there’s something sinister lurking around in the underbelly of the town of Hawkins, Indiana, which Eleven and the others will eventually have to deal with. But right now fans are mostly just full of nostalgia and excited to see their favorite characters in the full glory of ’80s mall culture — what with the introduction of the brand new Starcourt Mall. (Even though it’s highly unlikely that it’ll still be standing by the end of the season.)