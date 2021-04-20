It’s the strangest thing of all: the lack of Stranger Things in our lives.

Season Three of the Emmy-winning Netflix series premiered in July 2019, but it feels longer than only two years ago. Maybe it’s because time ceased to exist in 2020 — or, more likely, it’s because season four isn’t expected to premiere until next year.

During a video call with a Stranger Things fan, Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the science-fiction horror show, was asked when people can expect the next season. “Season four?” he replied. “It should be out sometime next year, hopefully.” Netflix hasn’t confirmed the premiere date, er, year, but considering David Harbour was recently on set threatening to spoil plot details, a 2022 debut sounds right.

Producer Shawn Levy thinks the long break between seasons could be a positive, though. “I’ll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current season four,” he told Collider last November. “But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever.”

It will all be worth for more Steve, Robin, and Dustin hijinks.

(Via Games Radar)