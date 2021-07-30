I believe this tweet put it best:

stranger things been filming for 273839 years — cay (@koralinadean) July 29, 2021

It sure feels like it’s been that long since Stranger Things season three dropped on Netflix (it was actually July 4, 2019). Season four started production in February 2020, but then that whole pandemic thing happened and filming was delayed until September — it’s still going, although David Harbour thinks that “we should be done in like August.” There’s no premiere date, but producer Shawn Levy confirms the wait is almost over.

“It’s coming soon enough. And as for when exactly that will be announced — quite soon,” he told Variety. The Free Guy director also discussed the scale of season four.

“We have filmed in Georgia, Lithuania and New Mexico, so suffice to say season four is sprawling. It’s visually and narratively very ambitious, much more ambitious than the prior three seasons,” he said. “The delay is due in large measure to COVID and the pace at which we have to work to do so safely, but it also happens to be the season that we chose to go much bigger. It’s the scale of this season and the multi-settings of season four.”

The fifth (and final?) season will have to be set in the 1990s to keep up with how old the cast looks. Mike is going to love the Smashing Pumpkins.

