Filming for Stranger Things season four began in February 2020 — one month later, it was shut down due to the pandemic, and didn’t resume until September. But producer Shawn Levy thinks the break in shooting may result in the Netflix show’s best season yet. “I’ll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current season four, date still TBD,” he said last year. “But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever.”

The date is still TBD, but at least there’s a new teaser for the season, which you can watch above. The clip takes place in the Hawkins National Laboratory, where Eleven was held by her “Papa,” Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine). “Today, I have something very special planned for you,” he says to the kids who still live in the lab. He then asks, “Eleven, are you listening?” before the camera cuts to Eleven/Jane, who’s telepathically listening to Dr. Brenner. Not great for her!

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman are all returning for season four, while horror icon Robert Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn, and Eduardo Franco have joined the cast.