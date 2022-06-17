On Game of Thrones, Arya Stark kept a list of everyone she wanted to kill. Millie Bobby Brown wishes the creators of Stranger Things, arguably the biggest genre show since Thrones, would do the same thing. “The Duffer Brothers are sensitive sallies who don’t want to kill anybody off. We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones. Kill me off! They tried killing David [Harbour] off and they brought him back!” the actress said ahead of the season four premiere. She also talked about how the show’s cast is “too big. Last night we couldn’t even take one group picture because there was like 50 of us.”

It sounds like Eleven is going to get her (death) wish.

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, was the guest on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show, where he talked about his reputation as “the Tom Holland of Stranger Things, because you spoil everything,” as host Jimmy Fallon put it. “I literally just realized this today,” Schanpp said. “I posted stuff on my Instagram of, like, an explosion or something and it’s from the second volume and people were, like, ‘Are you — is this a spoiler?’ And I was, like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to get in trouble.’ So I literally just took it down.”

Speaking of spoilers, Schnapp teased what to expect from the second volume of Stranger Things season four, which returns on July 1. “You can expect from volume two, we’ve got some deaths coming, some gore, and a big…” Fallon then cut his guest off. “Wow, that’s a big spoiler. Dude, you just said something that you can’t say!” he said, to which Schnapp replied, “No, but I didn’t say who.” Touché. As long as it’s not Dustin, Steve, or Robin, let the bloodbath begin.

You can watch The Tonight Show clip above.