What Streaming Service Offers The Best Options This Weekend?

Streaming services saved our sanity during the pandemic, which is obviously still going, and they are still here for us. Every single weekend, they are cranking out the content, so we are going to lay it all out here on a weekly basis. One thing, though: it’s slightly unfair to start this process at the end of a month, since there will be a fresh crop of library editions and releases that appear in February, so consider this a trial run. With that unfairness acknowledged for all to see, the obvious winner here is Netflix.

Again, this is unfair! HBO Max has an enormous back catalogue, Amazon Prime is currently prepping some major series for us, Disney+ is bringing us new MCU offerings for the first time in a year, and Hulu can’t be beat with the next-day offerings. Still, the sheer variety and quantity coming from Netflix is crushing all competition for the next few days, but we’ll be back for more next week, when surely, a challenger will emerge. Here are the best streaming shows to check out this weekend.

NETFLIX:



We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix series) — Rudy Valdez, the Emmy-award winning filmmaker who poured his soul into HBO’s The Sentence, is here with more intimate verité footage of his newest subject. Here, Valdez turns his camera upon a youth football program in the heart of inner city Brooklyn. The program, of course, is much more encompassing than a pastime but also a vehicle for opportunity for these boys. They also become family with an incredible support system of coaches and parents, all while they strive for victory and overcome losses on and off the field. All of this, hopefully, will point toward a brighter future for all involved.

50M2 (Netflix series) — This Turkish hitman series (and how can you not be intrigued?) revolves around Gölge doing the second-chance thing while doing dirty work for Servit Nadir while taking refuge in a tailor shop. Gölge is masqurading as the late tailor’s son, and he’s transforming the neighborhood and vice versa. Meanwhile, Gölge doesn’t recall his own childhood, so get ready for the photograph-related fallout there.

Finding ‘Ohana (Netflix film) — Two siblings who hail from Brooklyn head to rural O’ahu, where they explore their Hawaiian heritage and head off on an epic adventure in search of long-lost treasure. Naturally, this involves a cryptic pirate’s journal, and one of the siblings is very skeptical while the other’s plowing full-steam ahead. In the process, they learn to love their native culture and discover that the true treasure is family.

Fatma (Netflix series, Sunday) — A cleaning lady transforms into a killer, which is, yeah, a little unexpected, but it’s almost hilarious when she’s only considered a “cleaner” because her clients have no idea.

The White Tiger (Netflix film) — Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as passengers for a young hero jockey who becomes a driver, Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav). He narrates this purportedly epic story about his darkly humorous rise from rags to riches in modern India. He’s cunning and ambitious and doesn’t want to sit in his socially acceptable box, and his journey takes an unconventional and somewhat rogue turn, which leads him to become a different type of master than, again, also socially acceptable. The film’s based upon the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name.