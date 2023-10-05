After locking down an Emmy nomination for the final season of Succession, where he dominated every scene as brash media tyrant Logan Roy, Brian Cox has revealed his next big TV project: A James Bond reality competition.

007: Road to a Million will take pairs of contestants across the globe as they compete in Bond-like situations for a hefty chunk of change. The reality series was announced last year in March, but what wasn’t announced is Cox’s involvement in the series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cox will essentially serve as the competition’s villain known only as The Controller.

Described as the “mastermind of the game,” The Controller “dictates where the pairs go, what they must do, and sets their questions. He monitors each pair’s quest, delighting in the unfolding drama of his intricately devised and often relentless challenges.”

There’s no word on whether the contestants will have to perform a birthday rap to win The Controller’s favor, but fingers crossed.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Nine pairs of everyday people scramble over rugged terrain, attempt stomach-churning challenges and answer questions for a chance to win up to £1 million each. Meanwhile, Brian Cox calls the shots as The Controller. Will they rise to the challenge, or fold like a pack of cards in this true test of intelligence, endurance and heroism.

007: Road to a Million starts streaming November 10 on Prime Video.

