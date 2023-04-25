Let’s take a trip back to 1920s Sweden! Women were finally allowed to vote, Greta Garbo landed her first acting gig, and a young man named Jan Skarsgård was born. Skarsgård didn’t know it yet, but he changed Hollywood as we know it today by helping to create a small army of good-looking Swedes who were born with the peculiar ability to look both charming and scary on screen. History was born that year!

Of course, Jan Skarsgård had a son, Stellan, who became a well-known actor and then spawned more well-known actors, including Alexander, Gustaf, Sam (the one son who just had to go be a doctor instead of an actor), Eija (model instead of an actor) Bill (who often plays a clown) and the youngest Valter. The entire family tree was just a setup for this one joke in the most recent episode of Succession, in which Alexander Skarsgård says the following:

The joke landed well with everyone who has been haunted by a Skarsgård in their life, whether it be Alexander in True Blood or Big Little Lies or Bill in Castle Rock or It or The Barbarian. What is it with these guys? Luckily, they seem to be in on the family business joke, which is why so many people pointed out just how ironic it was that Alexander’s character says such a thing to the Roy family.

the bit in the succ ep when mattson went "there's more of them?" reminded me of how people are always surprised by how many skarsgards there are 🧍‍♂️ — hfirlx 🐀 || succession spoilers (@hfirlx) April 24, 2023

I love that Mattson/Alexander Skarsgard says "there's more of them???" when he met cousin Greg cuz that's how ppl react when they discover another Skarsgard #Succession — Ell* 🥐📚🧋🌙🪴 (@brighterlove_) April 24, 2023

Alexander Skarsgard delivering a “there’s more of you??” joke is so funny considering #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/JveIOqWuJc — roystar wayco (@televisedted) April 24, 2023

The way this isn’t even all of the Skarsgard offspring is so funny to me too https://t.co/xFfVcsS8r4 — baby bean 🌞 (@spaceyjaney) April 24, 2023

loved the self-draggage here https://t.co/zKGkvK0J2D — retired cinephile (@interludebyd) April 25, 2023

a skarsgard character making fun of a large family in a show pic.twitter.com/7nCZzaKCes — ????????????? (@juyoow) April 24, 2023

official succession account dropping a reaction video for the next “55th skarsgard brother was cast in a new project” film update pic.twitter.com/n0wrhlfmHw — Vasilisa (@vasilisonka) April 24, 2023

i laughed when he said this like sir you have your own “roy” family in real life! https://t.co/ARyIFga0BR — Cat 🦦 (@astoldbycat) April 24, 2023

alexander skarsgard understands succession innately because only one of his siblings gets to inherit the mamma mia franchise — guy (@guymrdth) April 24, 2023

Now that the Skarsgård family has found the secret to both cloning and acting, maybe there can be a Lukas Matsson prequel series that stars every iteration of Skarsgård. It would be the scariest show on television.