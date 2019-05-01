The ‘Succession’ Season 2 Teaser Pits The Roy Family Against Itself

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Succession was one of the great TV surprises of 2018. Did we really need another show about a bunch of egotistical jerk-off New Yorkers, particularly egotistical jerk-off New Yorkers running a Fox News-esque global media empire? Yes, yes we did. Succession is as darkly hilarious as it is straight-up dark, especially in the season finale. According to HBO, season two begins where season one left off with the Roy family struggling to “retain control of their empire, and while the future looks increasingly uncertain, it is the past that threatens to ultimately destroy them.” Plus, there’s that whole [REDACTED] thing from the finale (I will not spoil for anyone who hasn’t watched yet).

The entire main cast is back, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Arian Moayed, and Nicholas Braun, who plays my sweet baby Greg. Oh, and just in case you were worried success would soften Succession, Logan asks Kendall whether he opened his legs on the first date, and the teaser ends with Shiv noting that her brother has a hard time “finding a happy medium between worshipping him and wanting to kill him.” Good news: everyone is still miserable!

Succession returns to HBO this August.