Cousin Greg may have been one of the Roy family’s most lovable (and stupid) members in Succession‘s first season, but the doofus-fest is over. At least, that’s according to the first full trailer for season two, which is slated to premiere in mid-August on HBO. Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is still on the warpath to turning the family business into the “number one media conglomerate in the world,” which means that his adult children had better shape up.

“The key here is, act like a happy family,” he tells them in the trailer. “We’re the Osmonds and I’m Daddy f*cking Warbucks, okay?”

Not okay, as the Roy kids have been gunning for the top seat at their father’s table ever since the very first episode of season one aired last summer. “Good. Fine. Nobody here has any glaring substance abuse issues that almost brought down the company, right?” Logan Roy (Kieran Culkin), Logan’s third and youngest son, asks while staring at his older brother Kendall (Jeremy Strong). Youngest daughter Shiv (Sarah Snook), meanwhile, looks on in amusement — especially when she “shadows” her father in the office later on in the trailer.

Succession season two tries to put on a happy face for the cameras Sunday, August 11th at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.