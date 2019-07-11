The Family That Hates Being A ‘Happy Family’ Is Back In The ‘Succession’ Season 2 Trailer

News & Culture Writer
07.11.19

Cousin Greg may have been one of the Roy family’s most lovable (and stupid) members in Succession‘s first season, but the doofus-fest is over. At least, that’s according to the first full trailer for season two, which is slated to premiere in mid-August on HBO. Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is still on the warpath to turning the family business into the “number one media conglomerate in the world,” which means that his adult children had better shape up.

“The key here is, act like a happy family,” he tells them in the trailer. “We’re the Osmonds and I’m Daddy f*cking Warbucks, okay?”

Not okay, as the Roy kids have been gunning for the top seat at their father’s table ever since the very first episode of season one aired last summer. “Good. Fine. Nobody here has any glaring substance abuse issues that almost brought down the company, right?” Logan Roy (Kieran Culkin), Logan’s third and youngest son, asks while staring at his older brother Kendall (Jeremy Strong). Youngest daughter Shiv (Sarah Snook), meanwhile, looks on in amusement — especially when she “shadows” her father in the office later on in the trailer.

Succession season two tries to put on a happy face for the cameras Sunday, August 11th at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

HBO

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Trailers
TAGSHBOsuccessionTRAILERS
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP