It might seem like it was only yesterday when that renaissance painting of the Roy siblings made the rounds on the internet after the shocking season three finale, but that was way back in December 2021, so you might need a quick reminder of what went down at the end.

In the season three finale, we finally got a closer look at Kendall’s poor tortured soul after he painfully reveals that he was involved in the death of a waiter at Shiv’s wedding. The siblings share a (rare) moment of hold-handing before attempting to reason with their father, which, as you may or may not know, did not go well.

After some somewhat on-the-nose foreshadowing by the way of Monopoly, it was revealed that Logan Roy had acquired his ex-wife’s shares in the company, which squashed the sibling’s scheme to stop the sale of Waystar-Royco. Tom betrayed his wife Shiv, but at least he got his get-out-of-jail-free card.

We cannot forget about our favorite Swede Matsson, played by real-life Swede Alexander Skarsgard, who managed to sweet-talk his way into absorbing WayStar into the conglomerate GoJo. With one last “f***k off,” Logan leaves his kids defeated and out of the deal… for now. Don’t worry, there is more Skarsgard to come in season four.

As for what else is on the horizon, sure, we will get a nice skillful chess game as the siblings call for an all-out war, but we will also finally get to see Connor and Willa get married, something she is really excited about and not at all regretting. It will also be the final season of the drama, so expect some loose ends to be tied up unless Cousin Greg gets his own spin-off (it’s what the people really want but don’t deserve). Here’s the official tagline for the final season:

In the 10-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

The fourth and final season of Succession premiered on March 26th on HBO.