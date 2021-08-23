Production on season three of Succession was delayed due to the pandemic, but production resumed last November, and now HBO has revealed when one of television’s best shows will be back. “October,” the show’s official Twitter account tweeted on Monday, along with an image of Logan Roy looking majestic and wondering which one of his kids he should emotionally neglect today. (The answer: all of them.)

The previously-revealed plot synopsis for season three reads, “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

In other Succession news, the New Yorker profiled creator Jesse Armstrong, who apparently makes up phrases — or “Britishisms” — that he thinks already exist. “Jesse has a very particular kind of phraseology for the way people speak—even particular obscenities or analogies. The characters will use a kind of dialogue that makes me think, I’ve never really heard somebody speak that way. But it feels real, and not like a TV writer writing a line of what feels like dialogue,” writer Will Tracy said. “It turns out they are just Jesse-isms. Like, he’ll say, ‘Tom is completely freaking out — he’s completely sh*t his whack.’ I said, ‘Is that a British thing?’ Jesse said yeah, but Tony [Roche] and Georgia [Pritchett] and Jon [Brown] said no. Jesse thought that it was a thing.”

The wait for new Succession is making me sh*t my whack.

(Via the New Yorker)