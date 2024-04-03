That’s the power of Netflix resurrection, streaming, and curiosity about Meghan Markle (who of course portrayed Rachel) for you. The new series will arrive for NBC, however, and surely the show will also stream on Peacock. However, many questions remain to be answered before suiting-up time, and thus far, some answers are beginning to surface.

The first eight seasons of Suits led Netflix’s streaming summer of 2023, which was enough to not only inspire a new rewatch podcast based upon the USA Network series but a brand new show, too. That is to say, the ninth season is also available to stream on Peacock, but that’s not enough for viewers. NBCUniversal saw the promising writing on the wall, which led to a recent greenlighting of Suits: LA.

Plot

This spin off was perhaps inevitable, given the ongoing success of NBC’s Law & Order shows along with more on the way from the NCIS realm. As with the latter, Suits is swapping locations (NYC to LA). Will California-based Suits have a breezier vibe? We’ll have to wait and see, but the actual action will be filmed in Vancouver, which is fine because the New York-based series was filmed in Toronto (as are many other shows).

The pilot episode has been fast tracked, and ideally, a full-season order will come soon. The really good news is that this “extension” will come from original Suits creator and writer Aaron Korsh. Let’s do the logline thing:

Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.

Thus far, Ted Black will be portrayed by Stephen Amell (from Starz’ recently cancelled Heels), and Josh McDermitt (Eugene from The Walking Dead) will be on hand as Stuart Lane, the old pal that helps form Black Lane Law. Together, they will conquer the worlds of entertainment and criminal law. Obviously, Los Angeles will be a good place to do both.

NBCUniversal has not even slightly confirmed that any original characters will return for the new show. However, the former cast did reunite for both a Super Bowl spot and the Golden Globes, so anything is possible. Gabriel Macht’s Harvey could always be on-call to mentor for crisis planning, and Patrick J. Adams — who might be busy with his new Netflix show before too long — has made it known that he is ready and willing to re-suit, no questions asked: “If I got the phone call, I’d be ready to suit up again. I loved the show, I loved the character and I loved working with all these people.” Make it happen.

Cast

We do know for sure that Meghan Markle won’t pop up as Rachel unless she somehow has a change of heart about revisiting acting. As mentioned already, Stephen Amell will portray Ted Black, and he will be joined by Josh McDermitt with Lex Scott Davis (The First Purge) as the leading lady.

The pilot has been held out as featuring an entirely new cast, although seriously, no one would be mad to see Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams (as well as Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty) make a cameo appearance.