Did you think that the Summer Of Suits was going to be a 2023 thing? Well, it’s time to call your dry cleaners because Suits is sticking around in 2024! Much like every other cult favorite show, Suits is getting a rewatch podcast, since that seems to be the next logical step until the upcoming spinoffs come to life.

The Suits rewatch podcast will be hosted by Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty as they break down each episode and share behind-the-scenes info and tidbits, and they are expected to be joined by select cast and crew. We know that one infamous Suits alum has some podcasting experience, but she likely will not appear.

The podcast will be available on SiriusXM, and the duo shared their excitement in a statement (via Deadline): “On the heels of the record-breaking Suits resurgence, it feels like the perfect time to rewatch the show that changed our lives. We are thrilled to collaborate with the incredible team at SiriusXM and look forward to connecting with our friends from the cast and crew, as well as the Suits fans who made it all possible.”

This is just the beginning of the next Suits phase as the upcoming spinoff recently went into production and the flagship series is expected to premiere in the UK later this year. Maybe next they will come out with an actual suit line, just for fun.

