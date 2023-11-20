The Cast Of ‘Suits’ Is Reuniting — But Will Meghan Markle Be There?

Meghan Markle doesn’t know why Suits became the show of the summer once all nine seasons were added to Netflix, but it did. And now the cast is reuniting. The ATX TV Festival announced on Monday that the 2024 lineup will feature a “retrospective panel with the creatives and cast of Suits,” including creator Aaron Korsh and stars Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, and Dulé Hill.

It’s unknown if Markle will take part in the panel, as she’s busy making every British tabloid furious for reasons this American will never understand. A Zoom cameo is possible, but an in-person appearance would be more fun, especially since her husband was recently in the Austin area.

Other highlights of the Austin, Texas-based festival include a Halt and Catch Fire retrospective with creators Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers, executive producers Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein, and wonderfully-named star Scoot McNairy; and panels with Silo showrunner Graham Yost and Station Eleven executive producer Jessica Rhoades.

The festival will also host “Presidential Forum: On TV, the Industry, and What’s Next,” a rare conversation with TV’s top executives about the current state — and future — of the industry following two historic strikes, the personal and professional philosophies they bring to their individual brands, and how they view their role in an ever-evolving creative landscape. Confirmed panelists include Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount Television Studios; Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment; Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television; and Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, with additional panelists to be announced soon.

You can buy tickets for the ATX TV Festival (which takes place from May 30 to June 2, 2024) here, including Black Friday deals.