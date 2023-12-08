Thanks to the recent surge in popularity for Suits, which has stayed at the top of streaming charts for the back half of the year, USA Network is starting to realize that people really like its breezy “blue sky” series. While the Meghan Markle series is obviously the big one right now, there’s has been a surge of interest in shows like Monk, White Collar, Burn Notice, and Psych. Strap in for more shows like that.

USA Network is reportedly making a pivot back to “light, frothy character-based procedurals,” which have been a huge draw on streaming services.

Via Deadline:

After the end of the WGA strike, NBCU scripted executives put out feelers about their USA plans and already have identified a handful of ideas they are considering for development but there are no deals yet, sources said. The goal is to roll out the first new series in 2025. Mindful of the economic realities of basic cable, which has been heavily impacted by cord-cutting and the overall decline in linear viewing, I hear budgets are being capped at $2M-$3M an episode.

Considering USA is a subsidiary of NBC Universal, viewers can expect this new batch of “breezy dramas” to most likely appear on Peacock next to the original batch of USA favorites.

