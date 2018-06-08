Summer TV Preview: All The New And Returning Shows To Look Forward To

HBO/AMC/Netflix

Thanks to this Golden Age of Television, even our summer show options are pretty damn stellar. Sure, there is still a lot of filler programming, but just because this season is built on fun doesn’t mean that it’s all absolutely mindless. Sure, you could go outside — people still go outside and do things, right? — or you could let the comfortable ease of summer television wash over you like the air conditioning that’s keeping you alive. While some like Pose, Succession, and Younger have kicked off their seasons already, there are still a number of upcoming shows looking to become your new fave or remind you of your old loyalties.

If you’re looking for horror, wrestling, or a fantasy cartoon about a drunken princess with a pet demon, the upcoming slate has got you covered.

Freeform

Cloak & Dagger

When: June 7

Where: Freeform

Why: If you’re looking for the antidote to superhero fatigue. Some Marvel shows haven’t quite managed to find a definitive voice, but despite its relatively obscure source material, Cloak & Dagger is the most promising addition to the television universe since Marvel’s Runaways. By striking the right balance between teenage drama and superheroics, Cloak & Dagger could bring in potential fans who are skeptical of the tights, capes, and aliens that make up the MCU.

TNT

Claws

When: June 10

Where: TNT

Why: If you like big hair and bigger attitudes. Claws was one of the unexpected hits of 2017, with Niecy Nash giving an absolutely ferocious performance as the leader of a group of women trying to start their own Florida salon. Did you know that doing nails could lead to a life of crime? Oh, it can and it does.

Freeform

The Bold Type

When: June 12

Where: Freeform

Why: If you’re looking for a guilty pleasure without the guilt. Focusing on three young women who work for a Cosmopolitan-esque magazine, The Bold Type isn’t content to be just another show about millennials making it in NYC. Instead, it confidently tackles issues like women in the workplace, queer relationships, modern immigration policy, and rape culture. Sure, the clothes are impossibly fabulous, but this is summer TV after all.

Netflix

Queer Eye

When: June 15

Where: Netflix

Why: If you want to watch sunshine in television form. While many derided the reboot as unnecessary when it was first announced, Queer Eye quickly established itself as the feel-good show of the year, reducing many to puddles of tears on their couches. The Fab Five enter the homes of people who need a little boost out of their emotional and physical ruts, making the world a little brighter with avocados, short sleeve button ups, and self-care. Season two cannot get here soon enough.

Amazon

Goliath

When: June 15

Where: Amazon

Why: If you like your antiheroes edgy, even in the summertime. Billy Bob Thornton stars as a disgraced lawyer who gets a shot at getting revenge and redemption against the firm that took him down. While he may have cleared his name, he’s still fighting for the underdog. If you’re looking for some darker options this summer, Goliath has you covered.

Paramount

Yellowstone

When: June 20

Where: Paramount Network

Why: If you’re wondering why old white guys always have to control things. Kevin Costner heads west once again as the patriarch of a ranch-owning family who faces outside forces that threaten to tear apart all that he’s built. Expect big Montana skies, petty family drama, and Costner’s best glower.

Comedy Central

Detroiters

When: June 21

Where: Comedy Central

Why: If your work friends are your best friends. Are Sam (Sam Richardson) and Tim (Tim Robinson) good at their jobs? Not particularly. But as low-budget local ad men, these two aspire to a greatness. They may fail more often than not, but they just might have the best and most believable friendship on TV this summer.

Netflix

Luke Cage

When: June 22

Where: Netflix

Why: If you’re hyped as hell for the Daughters of the Dragon. The first half of Luke Cage season one was easily Marvel’s best string of Netflix episodes, but the series faltered in the back half by switching villains and losing some of its narrative strength. However, season two could very well fix that mistake and give Colleen Moon and Misty Knight more room to shine.