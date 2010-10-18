Surprise! He’s British.

Hoo boy, this video isn’t gonna help dispel any stereotypes. This clip is from “The Jeremy Kyle Show,” which is the UK’s version of Maury or Jerry Springer. All this guy needs is a vest and a pageboy cap, and he’ll forever be my mental image when I say “SHOINE YA BOOTS, GUVNA?”

What’s that, you say? You’d like a gratuitous “Simpsons” reference? Very well, then. Let’s break out the Big Book of British Smiles:

[via BuzzFeed]

TAGSBAD TEETHGRATUITOUS SIMPSONS REFERENCESTHE JEREMY KYLE SHOW

