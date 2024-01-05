Sydney Freeland On ‘Echo’ And The Trick Of Making A Villain The Hero

The marketing and release strategy for the latest entry in the MCU – Echo, which will premiere in full on both Disney+ and Hulu on December 9th – has been interesting for a few reasons. Well, first, let’s start with two reasons already stated: instead of one episode released week by week as the other MCU shows have gone so far, Echo is releasing its full season all at once. And, instead of just on Disney+, Echo will simultaneously released on Hulu. Echo is also the first MCU property to get designated as “Marvel Spotlight” (we’ll get to that) and the first MCU show to be rated for “mature audiences.” So, yes, there’s a lot going on here.

As for the “Marvel Spotlight” aspect, this is supposed to signify this is a self-contained show, not dependent on any of the other MCU titles, which has been a criticism of recent offerings that it’s been difficult to keep up. And, yes, this is somewhat true that not much else needs to be known, for MCU fans who do like keeping up, within the first half of the debut episode, three major MCU characters show up from other MCU entries. Plus, Echo is a direct sequel to the cliffhanger Hawkeye left us with. And yes, it’s certainly unusual Echo is labeled for mature audiences, the violence isn’t on the level of, say, Deadpool or Logan. But it’s certainly more violent than what we’ve seen from the MCU to this point, which Marvel seems to be leaning into.

As mentioned, Echo picks up where Hawkeye leaves off, with our title character, Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), shooting Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin, played by Vincent D’Onofrio) in the face, seemingly killing him. Now Maya is on the run, returning to her Oklahoma hometown where trouble also lurks there (again, a good amount of violence in this) as she makes a grand plan to destroy Kingpin’s criminal network for good, while also grappling with her family and her Native American heritage.

Ahead, we talk to director Sydney Freeland (who has directed episodes of Reservation Dogs and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), who helmed the four episodes of Echo, including the first. She shares her thoughts on the way the series is being presented, and why this series, focusing on an anti-hero, the goal was just to tell Maya’s story correctly. Also, she has a wonderful story about Graham Greene.

This does have a different tone as far as the violence. People get shot in the head. when were you told that this would be different than what came before?

Oh, no. I think that just came about organically in collaborating with Marvel. I think just for myself, and watching Hawkeye, one of the most interesting aspects about the character of Maya Lopez was the fact that she was a villain. And then in having the conversations with Marvel, the response was like, “Oh, well, let’s go down that rabbit hole. Let’s see where that goes and let’s see if we can push the envelope a little bit.” So we didn’t set out to make TV-MA show. But we did set out in the process of trying to tell the best possible story – that meant that we didn’t want to shy away from the circumstances of Maya Lopez’s situation. Which meant that she’s a villain and she’s a top-ranking lieutenant in Kingpin’s army. So again, all things sort of stem from the story and the situation.

So when in the process did the idea to label this “Marvel Spotlight” come about?

I think the Spotlight logo really came about from this idea of audiences not making a requirement to have seen 16 other MCU films or television series. And we wanted audiences to be able to come in fresh, come in clean. You don’t have to have done any homework coming into it. But at the same time, audiences who are familiar with the MCU people who are fans much like myself, they’re going to see faces and characters that they will find familiar.