Starring Alaqua Cox , the series will focus on the fierce Marvel Comics character who was first introduced back in 1999. Just like Daredevil is blind, Echo is deaf, yet that doesn’t stop her from being a brutal adversary. Unfortunately, her skills have been exploited by the Kingpin, but all of that’s about to change when Echo starts streaming in January

Marvel’s newest series, Echo , is less than a week away, and we’ve got all the details on the street-level series that brings Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin even deeper into the MCU fold.

Plot

Kicking off after the events of Hawkeye, where the character was first introduced to the MCU, Echo follows Maya Lopez as she reconnects with her Native American family after learning that her father was murdered by her longtime mentor and benefactor Wilson Fisk a.k.a. the Kingpin. For years, Fisk allowed Maya to believe that Clint Barton was the real killer while acting as the Ronin between Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, but now that she knows the truth, she’s on a mission to get out from under the crime lord’s thumb.

In a new interview with Screen Rant, Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onoforio revealed that Echo will reintroduce viewers to Fisk and all the complexity of his terrifying power.

“I think that he goes through a lot trying to get her back no matter what she’s done to get away from him,” D’Onofrio said. “And I think that it ends up to be a kind of very father-daughter trepidatious period for them, to say the least. And it gets very intense. It gets emotionally violent and physically violent.”

“I wanted there to be an emotional life first. His connection to Maya,” the actor added. “I wanted to remind people, if they had seen the original Daredevil, that he can care for people in a real way. And if they didn’t see Daredevil before, that this character can care for people in a certain way. And so that was one important aspect because without that, I don’t think he’s as scary or as interesting.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

Streaming exclusively on Disney, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

Cast

Echo stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo, Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin/Wilson Fizk, Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, K. Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and look for Charlie Cox to reprise his role of Daredevil/Matt Murdock.