Despite being one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood right now, Sydney Sweeney is still getting used to being a household name. The actress secured multiple Emmy nominations this year for her role in both Euphoria and The White Lotus, and she’s gearing up to sling some webs alongside Dakota Johnson and Adam Scott in the upcoming Madame Web.

After a busy few years, Sweeney has finally gained enough momentum in Hollywood to get work, though she says that it’s a lot harder for actors to afford to stay in the business than it used to be. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress says that despite her long days, she doesn’t have quite enough star power to take long breaks without working.

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” Sweeney explained. “I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help. They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals,” Sweeney added. “The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.”

Still, the actress was able to buy a house earlier this year, thanks to her brand deals and ad campaigns that help pay the bills. “If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in L.A. I take deals because I have to.”

What’s even more shocking than her bills is the fact that she doesn’t drink coffee at all to keep up with her no-sleep lifestyle. She admited, “If I’m celebrating, or it’s a very rare occasion, I’ll have a Shirley Temple.” Hopefully, she had a celebratory Shirley when she scored her Emmy noms earlier this year!

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)