How big is Sydney Sweeney right now? So big that no one seems to mind that she’s second-billed in the latest comic book movie bomb. Earlier this year, the actress — whose rom-com, Anyone But You, will almost certainly greatly outperform her Marvel-Sony picture, Madame Web — officially became Hot Ones famous. Now she’s adding SNL to her oeuvre.

Per Variety, Sweeney will lord over the late night sketch show’s March 2 episode. It will be her SNL debut, though it will be the third time for the night’s musical guest, Kacey Musgraves. During her monologue, Sweeney may mention Madame Web, though she’ll probably talk up Immaculate, her forthcoming wacko nun horror pic, instead.

The following week, on March 9, brings back someone who’s already hosted the show twice, in 2008 and 2012. That would be Josh Brolin, who may spend his monologue reading one of the poems he wrote for a behind-the-scenes book for his next movie, Dune: Part Two, in which he brings back barking House Atreides weapons master Gurney Halleck. Brolin will be joined by no less than Ariana Grande, touting her new album Eternal Sunshine.

Meanwhile this weekend sees SNL welcoming back someone who’s never been on the show, but only because he was fired over racist and bigoted jokes he’d made in the past. That’s right, it’s Shane Gillis, who it was recently revealed has a history of bringing two Holocaust deniers onto his podcast. But hey, at least there will be more Sweeney and fellow Hot Ones alum Brolin.

