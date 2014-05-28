SyFy Will See Discovery’s ‘Shark Week’ And Raise It A ‘Sharknado Week’

Fans of Discovery’s beloved Shark Week are fortunate enough to keep track of its eventual arrival with the network’s countdown clock on its website, but now they might have to turn their attention to two weeks earlier. SyFy has announced that it will launch Sharknado Week beginning on Saturday, July 26 to mark the debuts of the highly-anticipated Sharknado 2: The Second One and Roger Corman’s Sharktopus vs. Ptercuda. While it’s unknown if Discovery is upset about this announcement of indirect competition, it will at least lead to approximately 6 billion headlines that involve SyFy taking a bite out of the shark TV market.

The week of hilariously awful shark attack movies and shows will start with Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark, which tells the frightening story of a government robot program gone wrong, and it will continue on that Sunday evening with Sharkmania: The Top 15 Biggest Baddest Bloodiest Bites. According to the SyFy press release, “Celebrities” and “actors” like Ian Ziering, Brooke Hogan, Richard Moll, Downtown Julie Brown and Mark McGrath, among others, will talk about their favorite movie shark attacks, and then probably ask for their paychecks before they take the bus back home.

But the real fun begins on Wednesday, when Sharknado 2: The Second One debuts, and in case you forgot what to expect from that instant classic, here’s the synopsis:

In Sharknado 2: The Second One, the sequel to last summer’s global pop culture sensation, a freak weather system turns its deadly fury on New York City, unleashing a Sharknado on the population and its most cherished iconic sites – and only Fin (Ian Ziering) and April (Tara Reid) can save the Big Apple. The movie, directed by Anthony C. Ferrante from a screenplay by Thunder Levin, also stars Mark McGrath, Kari Wuhrer, Vivica A. Fox and Judah Friedlander, with cameo appearances including Kelly Osbourne, Judd Hirsch, Perez Hilton, Matt Lauer, Al Roker, Andy Dick, Robert Klein, Sandra “Pepa” Denton, Biz Markie, Downtown Julie Brown, Richard Kind and Kurt Angle, among others.

It’s going to be hard to top that from pure star power alone, but as far as plot, Sharktopus vs. Ptercuda, which debuts on Sunday, August 2, is definitely going to make it interesting.

In this new Roger Corman movie, the child of Sharktopus goes toe-to-toe with the latest science experiment “Pteracuda” – half Pteradactyl, half Barracuda – in a battle for monster supremacy. A production of New Horizons Pictures, the movie stars Robert Carradine (Django Unchained) and Katie Savoy (Living with Models).

Mark your Shark of the Month calendars now, folks, because late July is going to be a doozie.

I’m sorry for including that terrible TMZ voice, but it’s worth it to see Mark McGrath trying to act.