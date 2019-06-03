AMC

We will have full coverage of the return of Fear the Walking Dead in the morning, as Morgan, Alycia and Co. take on a new challenge and a new villain. In the meantime, however, there was one crucial bit of intel from the season premiere that helps to connect the entire The Walking Dead universe.

“There will be one walker in particular,” showrunner Ian Goldberg said a couple of months ago. “I have to be careful saying this around Scott [Gimple, the architect of The Walking Dead universe]. Let’s just say this walker will open a universe of possibilities for our storytelling.”

That particular zombie availed itself in the Fear the Walking Dead fifth season premiere, though perhaps not the way we might have expected. A zombie wearing what appears to be a hazmat helmet attacked Althea after their plane crashed. Althea was able to fight it off and put it into a metal stake, where the zombie became pinned. The zombie itself, however, stuck in Althea’s memory and after the events of the episode, she returned to investigate, convinced that there was a story behind that particular zombie.