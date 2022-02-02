The Walking Dead wraps up later this year, but The Walking Dead franchise will continue for as long as people enjoy watching zombies get rock stomped. So, forever. On Wednesday, AMC revealed the cast for the next TWD spin-off, Tales of the Walking Dead, an anthology series that focuses “on both new and established characters set in the world of the original series.” The extremely-talented ensemble includes:

-Anthony Edwards (ER, Zodiac)

-Poppy Liu (Hacks, Better Call Saul)

-Parker Posey (Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind)

-Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, this scene from White Chicks)

-Jillian Bell (Eastbound and Down, Brittany Runs a Marathon)

“Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker, and Poppy are the first wave of singular talents who will further expand the Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the family, along with these terrific directors. More announcements, more wonderful folks to come,” The Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple said in a statement. I, for one, can’t wait to see Dr. Mark shoot an arrow into a zombie brain. TV event of the season.

Tales of the Walking Dead premieres during the summer, while the second half of The Walking Dead‘s final season begins on February 20.

